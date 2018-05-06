From clean drinking water to antidepressants, I try to make gratitude a habit

Growing up, I spent a lot of time with my friend Sherri Lynn. I enjoyed hanging out at her house, in part because it was so different from mine.

They had a dog and a garage and a newfangled piece of technology called (wait for it) a VCR. It was the size of a small suitcase and did far less and cost far more than my kids' cellphones do now.

Her mom, Carol, was funny and outgoing and always had an opinion. What I remember most was the reminder she gave Sherri Lynn every time she complained about something: "At least you have your health."

Those six little words annoyed my friend to no end. I think she felt her mom didn't understand the true awfulness of her situation (whatever it might have been that day).

Sherri Lynn would sigh and roll her eyes and say "Mom!" in that horrible way children have. I'd just laugh and hope they would change the subject.

As children, we didn't appreciate what her mom was trying to get us to see: That we should be grateful that we were well and not lying in a hospital bed somewhere.

We didn't feel particularly lucky just because we weren't sick.

If you ask now, though, I'm powerfully aware of what a miracle it is to be healthy. It's a precious gift. Even when you're at your lowest point, you are fantastically fortunate.

Be happy to get older

I know now that gratitude is a choice, not a consequence. You choose to be grateful for the gift of waking up, rather than take a new day for granted. You choose to be happy to get older, knowing there are many who do not have that privilege.

However, like most things that are good for you — say flossing your teeth or sitting up straight — gratitude doesn't always come naturally. Sometimes you forget.

It's good to make a habit of being grateful, so I have.

I was inspired five years ago by my friend Claudine, who took a picture of something she found beautiful or noteworthy every day and posted it online.

I vowed to post a picture every day for one year for the project, called Gratitude 365.

My friend's pictures were lovely, but I wanted mine to be different. I wanted to show with each one how something seemingly inconsequential could be a source of gratitude.

My bottle of antidepressants? It meant I had a way to medicate my mental illness

One of my first posts was a glass of water. Knowing how many people around this planet don't have the luxury of a clean, close source of drinking water, I wanted to remind myself and others how very lucky we are to have potable water at our fingertips.

Leftovers in my fridge showed that not only did I have the money to buy food, but that the food was nutritious and I had the means to cook it.

My bottle of antidepressants? It meant I had a way to medicate my mental illness, plus the means to bring the issue to the attention of others.

Cookies cooling on the counter (and there were LOTS of those pictures) showed my gratitude not only for having been able to give birth to and care for my sons, but for having a mother who loved me enough to teach me to bake.

Eventually, that first year came to an end, but at the urging of my small following on social media, I decided to extend Gratitude 365 into a second year, and then a third.

At some point, I got sidetracked by the multitude of other things that a working mom needs to do.

The aftereffect tends to linger, however, as people continue to stumble across my posts online, commenting on how glad they are to be reminded of these little reasons to be grateful. It surprises me at times, how surprised others are at what I've posted, saying that they never thought of things in this way.

I've found that gratitude, like guilt, is the gift that keeps on giving. When you're always on the lookout for things for which to be thankful, it tends to put your focus on the positive side of life.

In light of what our country has witnessed recently, from the devastation of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash to the carnage wrought in Toronto by one van, I'm sure of one thing: it's crucial to stay positive.

Case in point: Humboldt Broncos hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki, the 19-year-old from Leduc, Alta., who was injured in that horrific crash.

Suddenly facing a life being paralyzed from the chest down, this young man could easily focus on what he's lost. Instead he talks about doing his best to keep going, in memory of his coach and the players that didn't make it. He's grateful to be alive.

I can hear it now: "At least you have your health."

Thanks, Carol.