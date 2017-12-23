It's Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and you're out of eggnog. Is your favourite store open? We can help!

Here's what's open and closed over the Christmas weekend.

City services

Civic offices will close at noon on Friday, Dec. 22.

They'll be closed Saturday and Sunday as usual, and will also be closed Monday for Christmas Day and Tuesday for Boxing Day.

The City of Winnipeg is recommending people call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca if any city services are needed.

Major shopping malls

Sunday, Dec. 24: Grant Park is open noon-5 p.m. Polo Park is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Kildonan Place is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. St. Vital is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25: all shopping malls will be closed​.

Grocery stores

Superstore, Safeway and Walmart are all scheduled for regular hours. They'll be closed Monday, Dec. 25.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Recycling and garbage collection

There will be no recycling and garbage collection service on Christmas Day.

Garbage and recycling will be collected one day later than your normal collection day for the weeks of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 (including pickups on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Jan. 6 for areas where the normal collection day is Friday).

Brady Road Landfill and Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depots

Closed Monday, Dec. 25.

Winnipeg Transit

Buses in the city will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Leisure Centres

Friday, Dec. 22: St. John's Leisure Centre will be closed, but all others will be open.

Sunday, Dec. 24: Fort Rouge Leisure Centre will be closed at 4 p.m. St. James Civic Centre will be closed at noon. Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre will be open from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Freight House will be closed. Mayfair Recreation Centre will be open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Peguis Trails Health and Fitness Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. North Centennial Recreation and Leisure Facility will be closed at noon.

Monday, Dec. 25: all leisure centres will be closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 26: all leisure centres will be closed.

Swimming pools

Sunday, Dec. 24: all city pools will close at noon.

Monday, Dec. 25: all pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 26: all pools and fitness facilities will be closed.

Libraries

City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Animal Services Agency

Saturday, Dec. 23: open noon-5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26: closed.

Cemeteries

Grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day throughout the holiday season, weather permitting.

Cemetery offices will be open until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. They will be closed on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

The parking authority will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 to Tuesday, Dec. 26.