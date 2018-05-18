What's open and what's closed on May long weekend in Winnipeg

Call it the unofficial start of summer: May long weekend is finally here.

There's going to be plenty to do in Winnipeg — another playoff game on home ice and the Manito Ahbee Festival, for instance, are both on Sunday — and the weather's expected to not be half bad, either.

There's also a royal wedding planned across the pond, if you fancy flicking on the TV at 6 a.m CT.

A few services will be shut down for the holiday Monday, but there's still plenty of options staying open for the long weekend. Here's a list to get you started:

The Forks Marketplace

Fun fact: The Forks Market building is open all holidays, regular hours. The tenants are only closed on Christmas Day, according to the Forks website.

Splash Dash Tours will also begin operating over the long weekend, providing half-hour tours of downtown waterways every 15 minutes, leaving from The Forks harbour. Tickets are available at the Splash Dash kiosk at The Forks dock and will run you $11.50 for an adult and $9.50 for seniors and youth. Kids 3 and under are free.

Tours run from 10 a.m. to sunset, seven days a week.

Forks Market hours:

7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

Johnston Terminal hours:

Friday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Warning that select tenants may choose to open earlier or close later at their discretion. Contact the individual tenant if you want to be sure.

Shopping malls

If you need to do some shopping, most of Winnipeg's major malls are open on the holiday Monday, but on restricted hours.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Polo Park Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre — noon until 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre — 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo is also open 364 days a year — every day except Christmas.

On Victoria Day, it will be open for regular hours of operation, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

City services

All civic offices are closed on holiday Monday. You can still access certain services:

Transit

​Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on holiday Monday.

For more information, visit Winnipeg Transit's website.

Leisure centres

Leisure centres will be closed Monday but operating on regular hours of operation for Saturday and Sunday.

For more information visit the city's leisure centres web page or contact 311.

Swimming pools

Most indoor city pools will be closed on Monday, except the Pan Am and Margaret Grant Pools and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

The Pan Am Pool will be open Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. while the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Cindy Klassen complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular hours are in effect for all pools on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the city's indoor pools web page or contact 311.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed on Monday. Online services can be accessed normally.

Heads up: The Winnipeg Public Library will switch to summer hours after holiday Monday. Weekend hours will change at all branches. Regular hours will resume after Sept. 4 (Labour Day).

Recycling/garbage collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Victoria Day holiday.

To figure out what your collection day is, visit the city's Water and Waste Department web page, download the Recycle Coach app, call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.

Golf courses

Municipal golf courses — Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park — will be open through the long weekend, including Monday, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Visit the city's golf services web page for more information or to book a tee time.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. over the Victoria Day long weekend, including Monday.

Cemetery offices, however, will be closed on Monday.

For more information, visit the city's municipal cemeteries web page or contact 311.