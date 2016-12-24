If you're planning to do any last-minute Christmas shopping, today's your final chance. Malls, including Polo Park and St. Vital Shopping Centre, are closed Christmas Day.

Liquor stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day, but they open again at 10 a.m. on Boxing Day.

Here are hours for other services in the city over Christmas and Boxing Day:

City of Winnipeg services:

All civic offices closed Christmas Day, Dec. 26 (Boxing Day) and Dec. 27.

Recycling and garbage collection:

Normal pickup schedule on Boxing Day.

Winnipeg Transit:

Regular Sunday service on Christmas Day.

Sunday schedule on Boxing Day.

Winnipeg Parking Authority:

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as per regular operating hours.

Closed Boxing Day and Dec. 27.

Public libraries:

All libraries closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Dec. 27.

Select libraries open on Dec. 28.

Downloadable e-books, catalogue searching and holds/renewals are available anytime online.

Leisure centres:

All leisure centres are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Centres return to regular hours on Dec. 27.

Swimming pools:

Pools are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Pan Am Pool is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre is open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 27.

All other pools are closed on Dec. 27.

Cemeteries:

Cemetery grounds are open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cemetery offices are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and December 27.

City of Winnipeg 311 services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including throughout the holiday season. Contact the city by dialing 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.