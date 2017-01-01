New Year's Day falls on a Sunday this year, so many stores and city services that are usually closed on Sundays will remain closed on Monday as well.

There are exceptions to this rule — museums, leisure centres, pools, cross-country ski trails and The Forks are all open on Sunday and Monday.

Groceries and shopping

Shopping malls, including Polo Park, St. Vital Centre and Grant Park, are all closed on Sunday but will be open on Monday. The Forks is open on both New Year's Day and Monday.

Most grocery stores in Winnipeg are closed on New Year's Day, including: Safeway, Superstore, and Walmart.

Some 24-hour pharmacies be open Sunday, such as some Shoppers Drug Mart locations.

On New Year's Day Liquor Marts in Manitoba are closed and will return to normal business hours Jan. 2.

Garbage and recycling pickup

Because New Year's Day falls on a Sunday there are no planned changes to garbage and recycling pickup.

Residents can recycle their real Christmas trees by dropping them off at any of the Let's Chip In depots, open from Dec. 27, 2016, to Jan. 20, 2017.

Winnipeg Transit

While buses are free on New Year's Eve starting at 7 p.m. until end of service, the last buses leave downtown just before 1:40 a.m.

The free ride program applies to all regular and Handi-Transit fares and is paid for by Manitoba Public Insurance.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Note that new fare increases go into effect on New Year's Day.

City services, leisure centres

Civic offices will also be closed on New Years Day and Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, including the Winnipeg Parking Authority. All leisure centres and pools are closed on New Year's Day.

All leisure centres will be open on Jan. 2 but all pools will be closed Monday except the Pan Am Pool and Cindy Klassen Recreation Centre pool.

All libraries are closed New Year's Day and Jan. 2.

Cross-country ski trails at Harbourview and Windsor Park Nordic Centre are open on both New Year's Day and Jan. 2.

Museums

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is normally closed on Mondays but on Monday, Jan. 2 the museum will stay open. It is also open on New Year's Day.

The Manitoba Museum is open on New Year's Day but closed Monday.

The Children's Museum is open on both New Year's Day and Monday.