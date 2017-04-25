More than 100 people forced from their homes by flooding returned to the Opaskwayak Cree Nation on Tuesday.

For over a week, 125 residents from the Manitoba First Nation, located about 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, were staying in hotels in The Pas after ice jamming led to flooding concerns.

There are still more than 200 people from other Manitoba First Nations who are out of their homes because of spring flooding, according to information provided by the Red Cross on Tuesday.

The majority of those are from the Peguis First Nation, where 140 people remain out of their homes.

The Red Cross said 43 people from Long Plain First Nation, 30 from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation and six from Canupawapka Dakota First Nation also remain evacuated from their communities due to flooding.

Most of the evacuees are staying in hotels, and a small number are staying with family and friends. The Red Cross provides food, essential items and support while they are out of their community.

The Red Cross has an agreement with the federal government to support the evacuees.