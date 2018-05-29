1 arrested, 1 still at large after McGregor Street carjacking

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after two men confronted a driver and stole her car.

The two men approached a 48-year-old woman sitting in her car on McGregor Street near Leila Avenue at 6 a.m. on May 22, Winnipeg police said.

A man carrying a handgun demanded the woman leave her vehicle, police said. Once she fled, the man with a gun got in her red 2013 Toyota Corolla and drove off with a second man as his passenger, police said.

The men were described as 20 to 25 years old.

Two days later, police arrested a 24-year-old woman who they said was driving the stolen Corolla and charged her with fleeing a police officer, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.

Police examined the Corolla and identified a suspect.

That suspect and another man went to gas up a different vehicle at a station on Henderson Highway on May 26. That vehicle was reported stolen on on May 12, and had stolen plates on it as well, police said.

While paying for their gas, the pair stole a bottle of windshield washing fluid, police said.

Police caught up with the a suspect Monday on Arlington Street, where he was standing behind the second stolen vehicle. Police are still searching for the second man.

A 31-year-old man faces numerous charges and remains in the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The major crimes unit is still investigating, and anyone with information should call 204-986-6219.