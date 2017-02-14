Winnipeg Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec has been moved to the injured reserve, opening a spot on the roster for the team to recall defenceman Julian Melchiori from the Manitoba Moose.

Julian Melchiori, 25, played four games with the Jets this season and was just sent down to the Moose two days ago, before being recalled on Tuesday. (hockeydb.com)

Pavelec headed to the bench six minutes into the second period of Winnipeg's 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 7.

He didn't return because of an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Melchiori, 25, has played four games with the NHL club this season and 32 games for the AHL's Moose. His six points (two goals, four assists) and 18 penalty minutes all come from Moose games.

The Atlanta Thrashers selected Melchiori in the third round, 87th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Last season he played 11 games with the Jets, registering zero goals, zero assists, and zero penalty minutes. In 62 games with the Moose, he tallied seven points (three goals, four assists).