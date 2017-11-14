The American owner of a flooded rail line says the company intends to file a claim under NAFTA asking for independent arbitration, saying the federal government has "sabotaged" efforts to repair and transfer ownership of the line.

Omnitrax on Tuesday filed a notice of intent to submit a claim under Chapter 11 of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The company, which owns the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill, has been under fire to repair the now-inoperable line after flooding washed portions of it away in May. Northern communities that can't be reached by road and have relied on the railway to supply basic necessities face skyrocketing prices for staples such as groceries and fuel.

Chapter 11 under NAFTA allows businesses to sue a government without first going through the country's court systems. It is intended to protect foreign investors from discrimination.

"We are disappointed that it has come to this, after having attempted countless times over the past several months to find a viable long-term solution to the challenges faced by the HBR [Hudson Bay Railway] and the Port of Churchill," Omnitrax president Merv Tweed said in an emailed statement.

"We believe we have exhausted all available options to facilitate the repair and transfer of the HBR, port and related assets. At every turn, our efforts have been stalled, obfuscated or ultimately sabotaged by the federal government. We view this NAFTA claim as a last resort."

Omnitrax wants a "reasonable arrangement to repair and transfer the HBR Port of Churchill," and if that isn't forthcoming, they will seek damages of $150 million and legal costs, the notice of intent says.

A spokesperson for Omnitrax said no one was available Tuesday for an interview about the notice of intent.

Two decades of turmoil

Omnitrax bought the railway from CN Rail and the now-closed Port of Churchill from the federal government in 1997.

In 2008, the federal and provincial governments pledged $20 million to help upgrade the railway.

The contract that came with the money, obtained through freedom-of-information laws, said Omnitrax had to assume full responsibility for the operation, maintenance and repair of the rail line until October 2018.

If the company discontinues or abandons the rail line or port, Ottawa is entitled to have the funding returned, the contract says.

But Omnitrax argues recent events amount to a force majeure — a legal term referring to unforeseeable circumstances that excuse a party from fulfilling a contract — and it is unable to fulfill its contract with the federal government.

The federal government said late in October they planned to go ahead with legal action after Omnitrax failed to meet a 30-day deadline to fix the lifeline to northern Manitoba.