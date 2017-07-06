The Keewatin Rail Company says it can repair the Hudson Bay rail line to the northern Manitoba town of Churchill within 45 days for approximately $2 million.

The line has been shut since late May following a rapid spring melt and flooding that damaged the tracks from Gillam to Churchill.

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence said he asked the Indigenous-owned northern Manitoba railway to provide an assessment of how much it would cost to fix the line, and a timeline.

The Keewatin Rail Company based its repair assessment in part on photos submitted by two American motorcyclists who drove along the line in June. (Steve Green and Richard Whittaker/ submitted)

The Keewatin Rail Company evaluated dozens of photographs taken by two American motorcyclists who drove the line in June.

The two riders documented each breech along the route and provided way-finding markers and GPS locations.

Spence said he flew in a helicopter along the line and took video of the damaged sections of the track. The company also used these images to make the repair assessment.

"They've got the experience, and some of these guys are ex-Hudson Bay Rail people and ex-CN Rail people. So we take their word for it," Spence said.

In late June, Spence and the heads of the Keewatin Tribal Council first raised the offer of KRC services to repair the line. The initial assessment did not include a dollar figure and estimated a repair time of two months.

Aerial footage of damaged Hudson Bay Rail Line0:54

Spence says people in the North have grown weary of getting little communication from Omnitrax, which owns the Hudson Bay rail line and shut down the Port of Churchill last year.

"I think this is a huge part of it … There is a lack of trust [in Omnitrax]," Spence told CBC News.

Spence said he's been contacted by people from across Canada expressing disgust at the situation and calling for a solution for both the rail line shutdown and the shuttered port facilities.

​Omnitrax has maintained since shortly after the flood that the damage along the rail line was substantial and it would take many months to repair multiple line breeches and bridges. The company also claims it can't afford to do the work and wants the provincial and federal governments to assist.

Omnitrax promises assessment soon

Through a spokesperson, Omnitrax says its own assessment of the line will be completed by July 19 and it will share the results with Transport Canada.

"Each year, HBR undertakes millions of dollars of seasonal repairs to the line north of Gillam. This year the damage to the line caused by spring flooding was unprecedented," a spokesperson for OmniTrax wrote in an email.

"Our engineering firm, AECOM, began their work to thoroughly inspect the damages to the line as quickly as possible. That work is progressing as anticipated and that inspection has identified damage that was not visible from earlier aerial inspections."

Mayor wants state of emergency declared

Spence said he met with Economic Development Minister Cliff Cullen and Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pederson last Friday in Churchill.

He said he continues to lobby the province to declare a state of emergency over the rail line closure. Those powers would allow the province the legal right to inspect the rail line and order repairs.

Churchill Mayor Mike Spence says KRC's offer to fix rail line would bring relief to his community. (CBC News )

"We feel that is the vehicle to start the process to getting the line fixed," Spence says.

But Spence said he hasn't gotten the province on board with declaring a state of emergency.

A spokesperson for the province said a response should be expected in the near future.

Spence says he also spoke Wednesday to federal Natural Resources minister and Manitoba MP Jim Carr about the rail line.

He said Carr continues to offer hope the rail line will get repaired and there will be federal support to reopen the port.

Spence says all parties are arranging for a meeting with Omnitrax this week but, he says, "time is ticking."