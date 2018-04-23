Skip to Main Content
Officers home from hospital after crash into Main Street building

Two members of the Winnipeg Police Service are home, "banged up" after crashing their cruiser into a building on Main Street Saturday.

Police still analyzing scene to piece together what happened, says Const. Jay Murray

A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser has crashed into a building on Main Street (Travis Golby/CBC)

Two members of the Winnipeg Police Service are home, "banged up" after a crash sent their cruiser into a store on Main Street on Saturday.

A passenger from a second car was taken to hospital in unstable condition but is now stable, Const. Jay Murray said.

The officers were treated and released from hospital and are both resting, and the driver of the other car wasn't injured, he said.

The crash left the police cruiser sticking out of the main entrance of Bargains Galore at 1428 Main St. early Saturday afternoon. Nearby, a red Toyota Corolla sat with its airbags deployed and missing a passenger door.

Jagmeet Singh Gill was one of four people working in the store when the crash happened.

A police cruiser sits in a building on Main Street after a collision with a red Toyota Corolla. (Submitted by Jagmeet Singh Gill)

"We were moving stuff from the side where the car hit.… We'd just moved over from there over a minute ago," he told the CBC on Saturday. "It was too scary and I didn't understand what had happened."

No one inside the store, including a customer, was hurt.

Police are still investigating the crash to piece together exactly what happened, said Murray.

"We have members of our traffic division come out and do what's called a full collision reconstruction, so it's going to take some time."

With files from Meaghan Ketcheson

