A man is in critical condition after he was shot by Winnipeg police in the North End.

Officers were confronted by a man when they were were responding to a home on Charles Street, between Church and Machray Avenue, around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Police shot the man.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No police were injured.

Multiple police cars were parked around the front and back of the home on Tuesday morning. Police tape blocked the front of the building and its back entrance, while uniformed officers walked around the block.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, was notified, police said. The IIU confirmed it will release a statement at some point Tuesday morning in regards to the shooting.

It is the 11th police shooting in Manitoba in just over two years and the fifth in Winnipeg this year.