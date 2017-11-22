Elyse Griffith, left, and Rachel Rubin earned a silver medal at the seventh annual International Nursing Skills Competition in Shanghai, China, earlier this month. (Red River College)

​Two Winnipeg nursing students brought some glittering hardware home from a global competition in China.

Elyse Griffith and Rachel Rubin put their skills to the test against 14 other teams at the seventh annual International Nursing Skills Competition in Shanghai earlier this month and emerged with a silver medal overall and the title as top international student competitors.

"I'm just really proud of us," said Rubin, a third-year student at Winnipeg's Red River College. "We knew that each of the schools were sending their best so we wanted to go in thinking of it as a learning experience, and I think we surprised ourselves."

However, they didn't surprise their instructor, who called Rubin and Griffith "very, very strong" in their abilities.

'They absolutely had the right stuff that day.' - Myrna Davis, nursing instructor

"We had high expectations for these students. We knew they were going to do well even without any preparation but after they put in all the effort they did, we thought they would do quite well," said Myrna Davis, a nursing instructor at the college who helped train the team and accompanied them to China.

"The sense of pride [at their result] was very overwhelming."

While she felt Rubin and Griffith (a second-year student at Red River) were solid in their knowledge, the competition also tests competitors' nerves because it's all about performing well under pressure and in front of people.

"And they absolutely had the right stuff that day," Davis said.

Each team in the competition faced a 15-minute scenario that was unknown to them until they were on the spot.

"And that could have been any number of skills, anything that we had learned," said Rubin.

The field of 15 was then reduced to eight for the final round with a more complex scenario.

"They couldn't have really possibly done any better. They really represented Red River College very well," said Davis, noting that Rubin and Griffith even competed against some registered nurses who were instructors themselves.

This was RRC's first time sending a team to the competition, which is hosted by the Shanghai University of Medicine and Health Sciences (SUMHS) in co-operation with the Shanghai Nursing Education Group.