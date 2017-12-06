A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed at a nursing station in the northern Manitoba community of Oxford House early Monday morning, police say.

Police were called to the nursing station at 1 a.m. CT on Monday, Oxford House RCMP said in a press release on Wednesday.

The victim was treated and later released from hospital.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday and remanded into custody. He was later charged.

Oxford House RCMP and the Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the stabbing.