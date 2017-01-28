Canadian nursing students are calling for changes to the current entry-to-practice exam which they say is loaded with American content and lacks crucial Canadian context.

The calls were made Friday at the Canadian Nursing Students' Association national conference in Winnipeg. More than 400 nursing students gathered for the event and many signed a related petition.

The new exam was developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing in the United States and replaced the Canadian Registered Nurses Exam in 2015.

Students must pass the new exam to be able to practice nursing. If they fail, they can retake it after 45 days.

Along with being highly American, the exam is proving difficult for many students to pass on their first try.

According to the student association, nationally the pass rate was just 69.7 per cent in the first year it was introduced and even lower among Francophones at just 27.1 per cent. Under the old test, the pass rate nationally was 87 per cent.

The performance of French writers is not the fault of the test takers but translation errors and a lack of French preparatory materials, says Bryce Boynton, president of the Canadian Nursing Students Association.

"The translation is very poor," he said. "So they are going into this at a disadvantage compared to Anglophones."

The new test was adopted, said Boynton, because it touted more accessibility — the test is a computer adaptive exam and replaced the traditional paper and pencil.

But, he said, the American context and content is leaving nursing students drawing a blank. The low success rate is also encouraging schools to focus more on exam preparation rather than clinical work and training, he said.

"The validity is really in question right now," he said. "Because equivalency of Canadian nursing isn't being tested like it was on the old exam."

Examples of areas previously covered in the old exam but not in the new are Indigenous health care as well as social determinants of health in Canada, said Boynton.