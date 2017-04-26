Hundreds of nurses and other front-line workers will rally at the Manitoba Legislature today over concerns about cuts they say could "compromise safe patient care" in the province.

"We want the government to put patients first and focus on making investments and improvements in health care," Manitoba Nurses Union president Sandi Mowat said in a statement.

The union expects close to 1,000 people, including 600 nurses, will attend the protest in response to the provincial government's plans to close three emergency rooms and trim the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority budget by $83 million.

Health agencies and Crown corporations have all been ordered to cut 15 per cent of management positions, among other cost-saving measures to the health-care system.

Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen confirmed Tuesday the province will also axe a program aimed at luring more doctors to rural and remote parts of the province.

The nurses union, which represents 12,000 employees across the province, fears the cuts will affect nurses' ability to deliver quality care to patients.

The protest will run from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the steps of the legislature on Wednesday.

CBC News requested comment from Manitoba Health but has yet to receive a response.