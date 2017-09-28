A 23-year-old "throat boxer" from Nunavut will perform in Winnipeg on Saturday night for Nuit Blanche.

Urban Shaman Gallery has brought in Baker Lake's Nelson Tagoona as part of their exhibit Floe Edge: Contemporary Art and Collaborations from Nunavut.

Tagoona pioneered what he calls "throat boxing," a mix of traditional and modern sounds.

"The full term for what I do is called traditional Inuit throat singing, and the style that I do is originally a style that only the female do," he said. "If contemporized is a word, that's definitely a word to put to it."

Tagoona added beat boxing to throat singing, and more recently, he started looping the beats to create a fuller sound.

He started performing in his teens in Nunavut, and has since performed at major events such as the Pan Am Games.

"I was always very passionate about music — very, very passionate. I knew I was going to do something music, but I had no idea it was going to be like this," he said. "[My parents] were worried it wouldn't feed me as I got older.… I never thought what I do would take me this far."

Tagoona said part of his work is keeping young people aware of their traditions and culture. This summer, he mentored youth in Nunatvut.

Saturday's performance will be his first with an art gallery.

"I've never done an event like this," he said.

Tagoona performs at 10 p.m. at 85 Princess St.