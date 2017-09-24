Police have arrested a suspect after a serious assault in July, the victim of which still remains in hospital as a result of his injuries.

On July 29, police found a 50-year-old man unresponsive in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue. Police say three suspects assaulted the man, who was wearing a backpack, and they think the suspects took an item from the backpack.

Const. Jay Murray said investigators don't think the suspects used any weapons in the assault.

The man suffered serious injuries that left him in critical condition and for which he is still receiving treatment.

On Sept. 23, police arrested a 35-year-old woman in the 600 block of William Avenue. She's charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police are still looking for two unidentified males who they think were also involved in the attack. They have released pictures of the two suspects and ask anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or contact Crime Stoppers.