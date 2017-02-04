A terminally-ill little girl from Norway House Cree Nation has a wish to see a playground in her community, and groups around the province are coming together to make sure it comes true.

Jordin Bailey is eight years old and has brain cancer. Late last fall, when a Manitoba charity offered to grant her one special request, she was adamant about what she wanted: a new play structure for kids in her hometown.

"She didn't want anything for herself. She just wanted to have something there for her friends and children of her age and even older, so she was thinking about them more than about herself," said Norway House Chief Ron Evans.

"She saw this opportunity to do something for her friends and other children so that's what she did."

'When it rains, look for rainbows'

Dream Factory, a Manitoba-based charity that grants wishes to sick kids, provided $12,000 for the goal. Evans said the community was able to put together the rest using funds from a community trust and a fundraiser on Thursday that brought in donations from around the region.

Manitoba RCMP are also stepping in to raise more money. Spokesman Robert Cyrenne said officers in the Norway House area were so moved by Jordin's vision they started gathering donations, too, inviting officers from all over the province to pitch in.

"This started at the community level, and the Norway House Cree Nation has done amazing work for Jordin's dream," he wrote in an email.

"For the RCMP, this really started with our officers in Norway House — they heard about Jordin and her dream and were moved by her dedication to her community."

Powerful message from an 8-year-old

The play structure is going to be built in Jordin's chosen colours -- pink, purple and white -- and grey, symbolizing the fight against brain cancer.

There will also be a sign, at Jordin's request, reading, "When it rains, look for rainbows, when it's dark, look for stars," followed by her name.

Evans couldn't give an exact timeline for when the structure will be built, but he said the community is working hard to make sure it's finished as soon as possible.

"It means a lot," he said. "The important thing is, you know, the message that's coming from an eight-year-old … to think about others more than ourselves. It's a very powerful message that she leaves, that she wants to leave."

