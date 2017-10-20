One woman died and a man was injured after a van crashed into a ditch in Norway House on Friday.

RCMP in the northern Manitoba community were called to a crash south of the West Island Bridge around 12:30 a.m.

The 29-year-old woman driving the van was ejected in the crash, but the 33-year-old man was still buckled into the passenger seat.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The man remains in hospital in stable condition.

RCMP say alcohol and lack of a seatbelt were contributing factors in the fatality.

Norway House is approximately 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.