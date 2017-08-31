Manitoba RCMP have found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing after investigating two cases where babies were switched at birth in the same year at the same northern Manitoba hospital.

Norman Barkman, Luke Monias, Leon Swanson and David Tait Jr. — all born in 1975 at what was then called Norway House Indian Hospital — discovered only recently they had gone home with the wrong families.

Swanson and Tait were born three days apart — Swanson on Jan. 31, 1975, and Tait on Feb. 3, 1975 — at the hospital.

Both men know each other and were raised and continue to live in Norway House, a remote community about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Monias and Barkman were born at the same hospital on June 19, 1975, and grew up as friends in the Garden Hill First Nation, also in northern Manitoba.

DNA tests confirmed that in both cases, the men had been switched at birth.

The Mounties closed their investigation Thursday after reviewing medical records and interviewing family members, along with hospital employees.

"There is no evidence a criminal offence was committed in relation to these incidents," a news released issued by police said.

Health Canada report released

Health Canada also released the results of its own review into the switched-at-birth cases on Thursday.

The federal department found that in 1975, Norway House Indian Hospital did not place identification bands on babies in the room where they were delivered.

"The circumstances involved in these cases had tragic results for the mothers, the babies and their families. There is no way of knowing whether these two incidents were unique," the report says.

While only emergency births now occur at Norway House Hospital, Health Canada made recommendations for how the hospital, and any other Health Canada facility where births occur, could still improve in order to prevent infants from going home with the wrong parents.

The recommendations in the report include:

Implementing a number-matched four-band mother-infant bracelet system, with two bands on the baby (ankle and wrist) and bands on the parents.

Applying identification bands to the infant, mother and mother's partner (if present) in the delivery room immediately after birth, or as quickly as the clinical situation allows.

Training hospital staff to be highly compliant with the above process, with regular performance audits.

Currently, the hospital places an identification band on the infant, but not on the mother of another family member. The report's authors, Dr. David Creery and Maura Davies, said staff could be better trained at ensuring number-matched bracelets are placed on both mothers and the babies.