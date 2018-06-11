New
Heat warnings continue for Churchill, northeastern Manitoba
For the second day in a row, communities along Hudson Bay and inland in northeastern Manitoba were placed under a heat warning Monday.
Churchill, Shamattawa, Gillam, York expected to hit 30 C range
Churchill, Shamattawa, Gillam, York and the surrounding areas are expected to see temperatures climb to the 30 C range, Environment Canada said.
Some of the same areas were placed under heat warnings Sunday.
The federal weather agency issues heat warnings when humid and hot conditions can pose elevated heat-related health risks.