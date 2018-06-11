Skip to Main Content
Heat warnings continue for Churchill, northeastern Manitoba
Heat warnings continue for Churchill, northeastern Manitoba

For the second day in a row, communities along Hudson Bay and inland in northeastern Manitoba were placed under a heat warning Monday.

Churchill, Shamattawa, Gillam, York expected to hit 30 C range

CBC News ·
The mercury is going to rise again Monday in the northeast after temperatures reached 30 C in the area on Sunday. (Ryan Soulliere/CBC)

Churchill, Shamattawa, Gillam, York and the surrounding areas are expected to see temperatures climb to the 30 C range, Environment Canada said.

Some of the same areas were placed under heat warnings Sunday.

The federal weather agency issues heat warnings when humid and hot conditions can pose elevated heat-related health risks.

The red areas were placed under a hear warning Monday. (Environment Canada)
