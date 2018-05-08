Gale-force winds, snow storm warning blankets Churchill, northern Manitoba

Gale-force winds and winter snow storms are expected to pay parts of northern Manitoba a spring visit Tuesday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Churchill, while wind warnings are in effect from the northwestern to northeast corners of the province.

Churchill, located about 1,000 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, was placed under a winter storm warning Tuesday morning. (Environment Canada)

Winds gusting to 90 kilometres-per-hour are expected for Brochet along the Saskatchewan border east to York Factory. Intense winds should taper off into Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

Meanwhile Churchill is forecast to receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns visibility will be reduced in Churchill and through the north.

