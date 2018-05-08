New
Gale-force winds, snow storm warning blankets Churchill, northern Manitoba
Northern Manitoba was placed under wind warnings for Brochet, Tadoule Lake, and York Factory Tuesday morning. A winter storm warning is in effect for the Churchill region.
From northeast to northwest corners of province, northerly winds expected to reach 90 km/h
Gale-force winds and winter snow storms are expected to pay parts of northern Manitoba a spring visit Tuesday.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Churchill, while wind warnings are in effect from the northwestern to northeast corners of the province.
Winds gusting to 90 kilometres-per-hour are expected for Brochet along the Saskatchewan border east to York Factory. Intense winds should taper off into Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.
Meanwhile Churchill is forecast to receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow from Tuesday night to Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada warns visibility will be reduced in Churchill and through the north.
More CBC Manitoba stories: