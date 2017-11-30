Calling public consultations "a farce" and "fake," two North End community leaders are making a Hail-Mary pass to keep a new mega police station from being built at the expense of green space at the Old Exhibition Grounds.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) called out the city for its consultation process in an interview with CBC's Information Radio Wednesday, saying it offered no real alternatives to the site. He's been fighting the project since hearing about it in May, and was reprimanded for disclosing the proposed location at that time.

"The public engagement process they used is just a farce," he said.

Sel Burrows, head of the Point Douglas Residents' Association, said the community is "furious" and wants more consultation, calling the consultations that have taken place so far "fake."

Burrows thinks the area is a crucial space for the entire neighbourhood.

"We desperately need green space and a place for kids to play in the North End. It's ridiculous."

Burrows added that the Old Ex Grounds is not a good location for a police station because there are no direct bus routes, which could make it more difficult for low-income people to report crimes.

Point Douglas advocate Sel Burrows says the city should build its new station at the soon-to-be decommissioned transit station on Main Street and Carruthers Avenue. (CBC)

He and Eadie both suggested the soon-to-be decommissioned transit station on Main Street and Carruthers Avenue be used instead.

​The proposed mega station would be the fourth and final new police station in a program that began in 2007 with the construction of a new East District station.

While an online survey gave the option of other build sites, all three options presented at a community engagement session Nov. 14 were at the Old Ex site.

No matter where the police station is built on the grounds, it would displace at least two baseball diamonds.

Community advocate slams 'fake' consultations on North End police station location2:39

'There's a lot of crime'

Though the North Winnipeg Nomads could lose their space, the team's president isn't entirely opposed to the police station.

"I think it would be good for the community. There's a lot of crime that goes on back there," said Jeff Pirrie.

Pirrie says that any of the options that keeps parking accessible and the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport and Achievement Centre intact would work for the Nomads.

The field has needed improvements for a long time, he said. If a police station is built somewhere on the Old Ex grounds, the team has been promised a new turf field and clubhouse.

The Winnipeg Wolfpack women's tackle football team faces a more uncertain future. They rent practice and game fields from the Nomads, and aren't sure how this would affect them.

"It's just our home. It'd be sad to leave," says Jenn Rands, a player on the Wolfpack.

Need a new turf field next season

But Rands says the team is facing mandatory requirements from its league to play on turf for the next season, so if a turf field isn't built they would likely have to move. If the Nomads get a new turf field, Rands said the two teams might be able to work out an agreement.

Surveyors from the City of Winnipeg were at the field on Wednesday. (CBC)

​On Wednesday, surveyors were spotted by local residents evaluating the Old Exhibition Grounds.

In an email, city spokesperson Kailey McCaffrey said the city's options are still open. "We're doing a technical evaluation of the site for one of the options to be advanced for decision-making on the North District Station Project. We'll be doing technical evaluations as part of our due diligence for the other sites being considered as well. A report on these options will be forthcoming to Council," she wrote.

According to city budget documents, the budget for land acquisition is $3.1 million, while construction would cost $20 million, assuming the project is able to reuse the design that served as the basis for the Grant Avenue and Dugald Road District Stations.

'Preferred site'

The consultation is in its later stages, police Chief Danny Smyth told CBC's Up To Speed Wednesday.

He said the Old Ex grounds is the "preferred site," but says he's listening to the community.

"I would never endorse displacing those groups from recreation," said Smyth. "We're hoping we can co-exist. [But] It would mean probably giving up a couple ball diamonds."

Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie slammed the city for wanting to build its new police station on a field used by several community sports teams. (CBC)

In the meantime, Eadie is hoping to galvanize the community leading up to a motion he is introducing at city hall on Dec. 13. He plans on continuing to garner public support to influence the city during the vote to consider another location.

"The police service needs to back off," he said.