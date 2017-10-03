Winnipeg police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for manslaughter after a man was shot dead in a North End home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23.

He is the fourth person identified in connection with the July killing of Trevor Bodnarek, 27, who was slain at the front door of a home at the corner of Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street.

A member of the Winnipeg Police Service takes photos at a house near Selkirk Avenue and Parr Street following a homicide. (Jillian Taylor/CBC)

Bodnarek was visiting a home when the a group of people came to the door around 10 p.m. on July 21. Someone else answered the door but Bodnarek was the only one hit when a shot was fired. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police have said it may have been a case of a mistaken address.

Craig Monkman, 19, Albert Thomas, 34, and Anthony Monias, 32, were arrested and charged last month.

Woodhouse is described as six feet and 300 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be — or any other information related to the investigation — is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).