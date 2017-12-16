A woman and a male youth were rushed to hospital after a shooting in Winnipeg's North End early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to Aikins Street, just north of Manitoba Avenue, around 4 a.m. Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said there was a get-together and a number of people were at the house.

When police arrived they found an injured woman who was brought to hospital in critical condition. She has since been upgraded to stable condition. A youth male was also brought to hospital.

Murray said it's too early to give much detail about what happened, as investigators are still interviewing multiple witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.