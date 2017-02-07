Numerous people are in police custody for questioning following a major incident in Winnipeg's North End.

Police were called to a duplex in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue, between Powers Street and Andrews Street, around 11 p.m. Monday.

Part of the street, which runs alongside William Whyte elementary school, remains blocked off early Monday. The identification unit is also on the scene.

"We're dealing with something very serious," said Const. Jason Michalyshen, adding he couldn't release any more information yet.