North End residents say gunshots erupted as Winnipeg police descended on the neighbourhood overnight.

"I just heard, 'Drop the gun,' and gunfire erupted, and I literally just dove for cover," said Clayton Campbell, who lives on Alfred Avenue near Powers Street.

Police were called to the area just before 1 a.m. for a serious incident.

Alfred Avenue is blocked off with police tape at Powers Street, and Powers is closed between Aberdeen Avenue and Burrows Avenue, as police officers walk through the neighbourhood.

Campbell said he was inside his house when he heard yelling outside his window.

"It happened in a moment, a split moment. It was an eruption of gunfire," he said.

Campbell said he was scared, but when he finally looked out the window, police officers were giving a man CPR.

Gideon Kwandibens-Baxter said was inside his house just down the street when he heard screaming and gunshots.

"My priority was to get my family upstairs," he said.

Members of the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba arrived in the area on Wednesday morning. The unit is responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

Police are expected to provide more information later Wednesday morning.

Alfred Avenue is blocked off with police tape at Powers Street, which is a block wast of Salter Street. (John Einarson/CBC)

More Manitoba news