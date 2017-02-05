A local non-profit is on the hunt for 64 "heroes" to continue funding a program helping Winnipeg's homeless stay warm overnight.

For the past week and a half, Augustine United Church in Osborne Village has opened its doors from 9-11 p.m. to people who need a place to sleep.

"It was a response to the call out from Michael Champagne to 'let our relatives in," said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, of her organization 1Justcity, which fundraises for church outreach programs in the city.

Earlier this winter, a woman died in downtown Winnipeg as a result of being out in the extreme cold.

Blaikie Whitecloud says Augustine United Church has space for 15 people to stay each night, on nights when the temperature is –10 C, or with a windchill that makes it feel that cold.

"It's safe, it's warm, you get a toothbrush and some toothpaste for yourself, you get a blanket and some sheets and every night you can sleep in the safety and the warmth of the church," she said.

The goal is to keep the program going for 64 more days this winter, which means they're seeking at least 64 donors to keep the doors open.

Each night costs $250, Blaikie Whitecloud said, which covers cleaning, laundry and security. Bear Paw Security — a local Indigenous company — has been hired to open and lock up the church doors this past week. Several volunteers from the church are eagerly and actively involved in running the program, she added.

Borrowed mats and policies from the Salvation Army on how to run an overnight shelter have also been incredibly helpful, she says.

"It's changing people's nights. It's turning nightmares into warm rest. And so it's really a significant difference that we can make this winter. And hopefully we can sleep a little bit easier," she said.

Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, of 1JustWinnipeg, is looking for 64 'heroes' to fund the $250 it costs to keep Augustine United Church open overnight for the homeless. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

She says there have been at least three people a night so far — a number Blaikie Whitecloud expects to grow as they collaborate with Ndinawe Youth Centre and other weekend shelters this week to pick people up.

Blaikie Whitecloud says "two regulars" have expressed how much it means to them.

"One of them actually recently donated $20 from the money he made panhandling," she said.

"He said 'this is just making such a significant difference, this is changing my life, this winter, to sleep warm,'" she said.

She says if more "heroes" come forward to keep the program going, they're able to get a tax receipt from donating to the registered charity.

And she asks if you see someone out in the cold around Osborne Village at night, spread the word.

"We have space … they can come, they could be here, they would be warm and we would welcome them in our space," she said.