Sam Kayden MacKinnon is used to being misgendered in public but says not being able to identify properly on provincial ID by marking anything other than male or female isn't just an inconvenience — it's a human rights issue.

"Every time that I look at my identity markers or have to produce them for something, I feel like I'm showing a lie. It's not who I am and it's somebody else," said MacKinnon, a non-binary transgender person who was assigned female at birth.

"That feeling, it's terrible — like, it makes me want to vomit. It feels like somebody is judging me and deciding for me who they think I am, and it's totally wrong because it's not who I am."

'Dismissive' response

The 26-year-old Winnipeg creative, who uses "they" instead of the gender-specific pronouns she or he, does freelance writing for media outlets, including the CBC. They recently wrote to Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asking him to consider introducing legislation to modify Manitoba's Vital Statistics Act.

The amendment would mean a third, non-binary gender designation could appear on provincial ID like birth certificates, health cards and driver's licences.

The premier didn't respond and MacKinnon instead got a response from a director with Vital Statistics who outlined options for changing sex designation in Manitoba and thanked MacKinnon for writing the letter.

The director's response didn't address the key issue at heart — an option for an X designation so MacKinnon and others who are not male or female have a way to identify.

"It felt a little bit dismissive in terms of what I was asking for, especially as in my letter I talked about how this was a human rights issue," MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon also wrote to Manitoba's Opposition NDP, and said they got a reply from Leader Wab Kinew.

On Wednesday, Kinew will announce a private member's bill at the Rainbow Resource Centre that he will introduce in the Manitoba Legislature.

The bill would amend the province's Vital Statistics Act and give non-binary people a way to identify.

It's something that should have happened a long time ago, he told CBC News.

NDP wants X option

"When you kind of misgender somebody you may be causing them some emotional and even physiological harm, and so this is about just doing right," Kinew said.

He said he is hopeful the amendment will pass. He has faith the Tory government will support the bill, noting they created a gender-neutral washroom at the Manitoba Legislature after coming into office.

He hopes the bill will be passed before the beginning of June and come into effect in July.

A spokesperson for Pallister referred a request for comment to Justice Minister Heather Stefanson, whose portfolio includes the Vital Statistics Act.

Ongoing discussion: Province

Stefanson's spokesperson said the government recognizes that gender identity and expression is an important and evolving issue, and developments in other jurisdictions are being monitored by the province.

"The Manitoba government is represented on the Vital Statistics Council for Canada, which is an inter-jurisdictional advisory group that meets to discuss best practices and emerging topics related to vital statistics," the spokesperson said.

"Provincial implementation of gender neutral birth certificates is an ongoing discussion in this advisory group."

MacKinnon said they've been non-binary their whole life but only started truly understanding that identity about four years ago.

MacKinnon admits they are nervous going into Wednesday's announcement and hopes this doesn't become a controversial issue in Manitoba.

Instead, the government should see this as an opportunity to take a proactive step forward, MacKinnon said.

They pointed to other governments in Canada that have already taken action on the matter, including Newfoundland and Labrador and the Northwest Territories, which now have X options available.