'Nobody's happy about it': Power outage set for Rossburn, Man. during Jets game

People in the town of Rossburn, Manitoba will be cheering on the Winnipeg Jets Monday night in the dark.

Manitoba Hydro has scheduled a power outage for maitenance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. — conflicting with Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

John Kostecki, who owns the Rossburn Hotel, says a hydro employee put up bulletin about the outage on Friday.

"First thing that went through my mind was 'what are they crazy?'" he said.

In an email, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said it needs to upgrade the local substation's transformer and the planned outage notification came May 9 before the Jets beat the Nashville Predators.

"Generally, scheduled outages are planned days in advance to make sure staff are available, customers have plenty of advance warning and that it's scheduled for minimum inconvenience," the spokesperson said.

Kostecki said he understands the maintenance work needs to be done but adds the timing is not ideal.

"I would rather have hydro fix the problems instead of having an unplanned outage, but they maybe could have done Tuesday," he said, laughing. "Nobody's happy about it."

Fire dept loans generator to watch game

Over the weekend, Kostecki said he ran into the town's fire chief and came up with a solution. The local fire department has a diesel-powered generator that needs to be run a few times a year and the chief is loaning it to the hotel, he said.

"Instead of just burning the diesel for nothing we decided to wire up our satellite and our TV's in the bar and we're going to watch the game by candle light and cook hotdogs on the barbecue," he said.

The hotel will be charging patrons $10 at the door and all proceeds will go to the community's skating rink.

"We're trying to fix the roof, and put in some new lighting in there, so it's going to a great cause," Kostecki said.

The Winnipeg Jets face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. on Monday at Bell MTS Place.