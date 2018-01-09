Brandon priest sentenced for using church credit card for almost $200K in private purchases

A Brandon judge has handed down a 22-month conditional sentence to a Manitoba priest who admitted to using a church credit card for almost $200,000 in private purchases.

Noah Njegovan was charged in 2015 with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. He pleaded guilty to the theft charge at Brandon Court of Queen's Bench in December, while the fraud charge was stayed.

At the time of the offence, Njegovan was an archdeacon with the Anglican Diocese of Brandon and was in charge of finances and bookkeeping for the diocese. Court documents say he had access to the church's credit card and online bank accounts.

Njegovan used a church credit card between January 2010 and Aug. 27, 2012, to pay for two trips to Las Vegas, flights, expensive hotels, meals and other items and services, the court was told Tuesday.

"$192,000 from a church," Justice John Menzies said, taking a long pause. "An organization that preaches trust and giving the benefit of the doubt … pays for that."

"This is a horrible, horrible offence," he added, calling Njegovan's actions a huge breach of trust.

Court heard Njegovan charged $8,000 to $10,000 per month on the card, some months going as high as $15,000.

The credit card had a limit of just $2,500, but he would withdraw money from the church's deposit account and pay off the card many times during the month through online banking.

The spending went undetected until an auditor discovered the online transfers.

In December, the diocese said Njegovan had "relinquished" his duties with the church and paid back $192,000. $75,000 was to go toward repaying the church's insurance coverage, the diocese said in a statement in December.

Court heard Njegovan's parents sold their house and lent him money from the proceeds to pay back the diocese.

Njegovan apologized Tuesday to the church and everyone affected.

In a victim impact statement, Bishop William Cliff told court that while the diocese may never recover from the incident as donations have drastically dropped, the church forgives Njegovan and doesn't want him to go to jail.

"They've been rocked to the very core," Menzies said. "People no longer want to give them money because people no longer believe they are capable of managing their money. They trusted you."

Njegovan must abide by a curfew, with the exception of work and emergencies.