Winnipeg's mayoral candidates went head-to-head in a CBC News televised debate but there was no clear winner, according to Probe Research.

"A lot of times, I think, when people are watching a debate they're looking for a knockout punch or a clear moment when someone wins the debate. I don't know if we saw that," said Curtis Brown, a senior research associate with Probe, a Winnipeg-based market research firm.

All seven candidates faced off Wednesday in one of their last opportunities to try and sway undecided voters before the Oct. 22 election.

The debate, moderated by Information Radio's Marcy Markusa, had the candidates speaking on issues such as bus rapid transit, taxes, infrastructure and more.

Each candidate was also given an opportunity to pose a question to an opponent and it didn't take long before they began taking shots at one another.

"If you want the status quo, you're right, Gord is your guy," Brian Bowman said about rival Gord Steeves.

Steeves, meanwhile, went after Judy Wasylycia-Leis and her pledge to raise taxes annually by three per cent.

"My good friend Judy, back in the 1980s I believe, she raised the provincial sales tax from five per cent to six per cent when she was part of government," he said.

He has promised to freeze taxes, which Wasylycia-Leis has said will only allow the city's infrastructure to keep crumbling.

As for who will come out on top when it counts, we'll have to wait until Oct. 22 to find out.

