Premier Brian Pallister said he will not bring in a health-care premium for Manitobans anytime soon.

"First of all, we're not going to be proceeding with a health-care premium at any point in our current term," Pallister told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.

The announcement came as the province unveiled early results from three pre-budget surveys of Manitobans asking for input on health-care premiums, marijuana legalization and how to balance the budget.

We have listened & will continue to listen to Manitobans. We are committing today to not introduce a health care premium #mbpoli #MBBudget18 — @Brian_Pallister

The Progressive Conservative government floated the idea of the premiums in September. Pallister said at the time the tax could help the government maintain services in the face of what his government has called a reduced federal commitment to funding provincial health care through health transfers.

Ottawa announced the Canada Health Transfer would increase by three per cent — down from the six per cent increases the provinces had been receiving — in 2016.

The province asked for input from Manitobans in an online survey, which also included questions about how the province should handle the upcoming federal legislation to legalize pot.

The survey will be open for a few more days, Pallister said Tuesday, but early results from more than 18,000 respondents suggest taxpayers don't want to see a premium.

Respondents were asked if they'd prefer a low premium, a high premium or reduced services.

"A vast majority of the open-ended comments that we received from Manitobans on the idea of a health-care premium clearly rejected the idea," Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said at the news conference.​

Survey results 'very valuable'

Pallister thanked Manitobans who participated in the survey and said the results were "very valuable."

"It was very clear that Manitobans want us to make some reallocation decisions, but they are not supportive of a health-care premium," he said.