No charges against Winnipeg police officer after woman's collarbone broken during search

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit says no charges will be laid after an 18-year-old woman had her collarbone broken during a search by a Winnipeg police officer.

The woman was arrested Aug. 18, 2017 due to an outstanding warrant, writes Independent Investigation Unit civilian director Zane Tessler in his decision, which was released Wednesday.

While she was in a search room at the East District Station, a female officer doing a search was forced to subdue the 18-year-old woman when she became aggressive, said Tessler.

Afterward, the woman complained of a sore shoulder and was taken to hospital, where it was found she had a fractured left collarbone.

The investigation unit interviewed several officers but did not get any information from the officer who used force during the search, nor did they hear from the woman who was hurt, said Tessler.

"She refused to speak with investigators and did not consent to release her medical information to the IIU."

Due to the lack of medical evidence and direct evidence, Tessler said he was "unable to conclude whether reasonable and probable grounds exist to believe any offence occurred to justify any charges against the subject officer."

Tessler's report is available online.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.