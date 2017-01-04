Residents in Niverville are on edge after a disturbing incident this week sent a man to hospital.

"I was quite shocked … frightened, angry, a little bit of all that," said Barry Piasta, a community activist in the town of 3,500 people, located 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

"Niverville is a tiny community and we consider everybody family out here."

​A 43-year-old man was attacked in his garage Tuesday morning after hearing some noise and going to check on what was happening. According to RCMP, there were three intruders in the garage, all of whom had their faces covered.

One of them used a machete in the attack, which left the man with non-life-threatening injuries.​

RCMP were called to the home, in the town's southwest neighbourhood, just after 1:30 a.m. The attackers were gone and there is no information available on their description, other than the fact they were all males.

Piasta has organized a community meeting for Wednesday night, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Niverville arena.

"It's basically to get everybody to come together as a community and start watching for each other and get ideas about what we can each do to make our community a safer place," he said.

He is bringing in a security specialist and has also invited the town council and mayor, as well as the provincial MLA and the federal MP representing the area.

"I asked the RCMP to come out but they are unfortunately understaffed and don't have anybody available," he said.

Piasta, who has lived in the town for five years, said crime has spiked in the short time he's been there and break-ins have become a weekly occurrence.

Last night, while he was making plans for the meeting, a posting popped up on the Niverville Facebook page saying a vehicle with a riding mower on the back had just been stolen. And just before Christmas, a home was broken into and a purse was stolen off the kitchen counter, Piasta said, noting the incident happened while the homeowner was in the house.

Easy target

He thinks the town is an easy target partly because there is no locally stationed police force. The town is served by the RCMP detachment in either St-Pierre-Jolys (19 kilometres away) or in Steinbach (27 kilometres away).

"The closest police car is, on a good day, say 15 to 20 minutes away. And with bad weather it would be longer," he said.

Plus, Niverville is close to Winnipeg, so criminals can do a quick drive for a smash-and-grab, he said.

Some residents have been installing alarm systems and video surveillance but Piasta would like to find a supplier who could provide a bulk purchase deal so more people in the town can get equipped as well.

But he also wants to look at measures that could mean bigger changes in the community, such as street layout and lighting or even hiring a private police service.

One of the things Piasta would like to do is reduce the access points to the community so it's not so tempting to sweep in and out.

But he admits he knows very little about how to do some of those things, which is why he'd like to see as many people as possible at the meeting and hear a range of ideas.

"If you have an idea, come out and say it. No idea is a stupid idea, it's just something that maybe someone hasn't thought of," he said, adding it doesn't have to be a major shift.

"Sometimes, something as cheap as a light bulb can make all the difference on your home being a target or not."