Manitoba police say no charges have been laid in an ongoing investigation into an Instagram post showing a photo of a firearm and the statement school would be fun the next day at Niverville Collegiate.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the St. Pierre Jolys RCMP were alerted to the post, which included "the photo of a firearm and a comment made that school is going to be fun tomorrow at the Niverville Collegiate," an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News in an email Wednesday evening.

Niverville Collegiate Institute is in Niverville, Man., about 30 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

RCMP said after tracking down the poster and gun, they determined it was a pellet gun.

"This complaint was taken seriously and officers were able to identify those involved," the spokesperson wrote. "The publisher of the photo was located including the firearm in question, which turned out to be a pellet gun when examined further."

A 16-year-old male from the rural municipality of Tache was questioned but no charges have yet been laid, the spokesperson said.

Police are still investigating. They're keeping the Hanover School Division up to date.