Premier Brian Pallister is coming under fire for saying divisions between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people over night hunting are "becoming a race war."

"Young Indigenous guys going out and shooting a bunch of moose because they can. Because it's their right. It doesn't make any sense to me," Pallister said.

He made the comments at a PC party luncheon in Virden on Monday. Pallister was asked a question about carbon tax and its affect on the farming economy and unprompted, he launched into a speech about night hunting which was recorded by CJ103 Radio reporter Heather Reimer.

"What is fair about going out and shooting at a pair of eyes in the night with a high-powered rifle? What's sustainable about that?" Pallister asked the group at St. Mary's Anglican Church hall. "This is a poor practice, a dumb practice and an unfair practice. How's that? Am I mincing my words? It's just not right. It should stop.

"We're organizing to bring Indigenous people together who say the same thing I just said because it's becoming a race war and I don't want that."

Premier's comments 'irresponsible'

NDP MLA Wab Kinew said Pallister's comments are "totally irresponsible."

"You're the Premier of Manitoba. Grow up. When I hear those comments I'm very disappointed in the premier," Kinew said. "The premier is pitting neighbour against neighbour and then he takes off for Costa Rica. That's not leadership. That's irresponsible."

NDP MLA Wab Kinew said the premier's comments about a 'race war' over night hunting are irresponsible and that the premier is pitting neighbour against neighbour. (CBC)

Kinew said he is teaching his own children about safe hunting and "we stop hunting at dusk. And we appreciate a lot of people in rural Manitoba have safety concerns. There's even people in my own constituency who own property in the country and they're concerned about safety.

"On the flip side I'm also an Indigenous person who harvests based on my treaty and my Aboriginal rights. So I understand the concerns on that side as well."

Kinew said Pallister's comments won't bring sides together, but will only "serve to divide."

In the same speech about night hunting, Pallister said elders in the Indigenous community need to come forward "and be involved in this discussion."

"If elders talked to them [night hunters], it would help. But elders have been intimidated too often to say anything... Now we need them to help us on environmental issues. We've got to change our attitude and approach."

Night hunting is illegal in Manitoba for non-Indigenous hunters. But Indigenous hunters can hunt at night and use spotlighting techniques, which is shining a bright light on the prey.

Spotlighting is legal for Indigenous hunters on Crown lands or on private land where they have the right of access, but The Manitoba Wildlife Federation has said many Indigenous hunters the federation has consulted oppose the practice.

The MWF said it does not have a problem with Indigenous hunters in remote communities who hunt traditionally at night, in the moonlight.

Hunting rules in Manitoba for non-Indigenous people say: "the discharge of any firearm is permitted only from half hour before sunrise to half hour after sunset."

The hunting guide even supplies a sunset and sunrise table that shows exact times.

Night hunting rules for Indigenous hunters says it's legal if it's not "dangerous to do so" and hunters must not use "methods that are careless, unsafe or dangerous."

No hunter can discharge a firearm or hunt off a provincial road or trunk highway.

