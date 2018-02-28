The late Winnipeg peace and social justice activist Nick Ternette could soon have a playground named after him in the neighbourhood where he lived for decades.

The city centre community committee passed a motion at their Feb. 13 meeting recommending that the Evanson Tot Lot at 165 Evanson St. be renamed to "Nick Ternette Memorial Park."

"Mr. Ternette was a well-known figure in the community stemming from his numerous civic election campaigns where he raised issues of inequality and human rights," the committee wrote in its recommendation.

The longtime Wolseley resident made frequent appearances at public meetings and championed a wide range of causes after getting involved in civic politics in 1970. He ran for mayor five times: 1977, 1986, 1989, 1995 and 2002. He also ran for the leadership of the Manitoba NDP in 1979.

He continued working until 2010, when deteriorating health forced him to step back from activism. Both of his legs had been amputated the previous year, and he refocused his efforts to trying to make the city more accessible.

Ternette died on March 4, 2013 at the age of 68.

The standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks will consider the recommendation at their meeting on March 6.