The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added a pair of high-profile players to their roster, both of whom know the city and team extremely well.

Receiver Nic Demski and running back Kienan LaFrance, both born and raised in Winnipeg, will suit up in blue and gold for the 2018 CFL season.

The Bombers announced on Tuesday that both free agents have been signed to one-year contracts. The 24-year-old Demski and 26-year-old LaFrance — alumni of the University of Manitoba Bisons — spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Demski and LaFrance join veteran running back Andrew Harris, another Winnipegger, as hometown Bombers.

Nic Demski stretches out for a pass while being covered by Maurice Leggett during a game in September 2017. The two players will be teammates in 2018, with both signed to one-year deals with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. (Mark Taylor/Canadian Press)

The signings come less than a week after the Bombers inked all-star receiver Adarius Bowman and three weeks after the team added quarterback Darian Durant.

The latest announcements had Bomber starting quarterback Matt Nichols tweeting his excitement about the possibilities of the coming season.

Welcome home!...



Winnipeg Blue Bombers make a splash during 2018 CFL Free Agency as they sign Bison Football alum Nic Demski...!#gobisons https://t.co/NnRsxSXGLV — @umbisons

During his time with the Bisons, Demski was named a CIS All-Canadian and Canada West All-Star in every one of his four seasons as a Bison.

He was chosen by the Roughriders in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2015 CFL draft. He spent the past three seasons with Saskatchewan, playing in 40 games and recording 69 receptions for 725 yards and three touchdowns.

He also registered 84 punt returns for 729 yards and one touchdown through his first three CFL seasons. His play in the 2017 season was cut short to just nine games after he suffered an injury.

Roughriders' Running back Kienan LaFrance scores a touchdown against his former team, the Ottawa Redblacks, during the 2017 season. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

LaFrance was originally selected in the sixth round, 45th overall, by the Ottawa Redblacks in the 2015 CFL draft. The following year, he was a key component in Ottawa's Grey Cup run.

He rushed 25 times for 157 yards with a touchdown and a two-point convert to help the Redblacks defeat the Edmonton Eskimos 35-23 in the East Division final. He then followed that up with 11 carries for 42 yards and six receptions for 31 yards in the 39-33 overtime championship win over Calgary.

His career totals include 111 carries for 453 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 28 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.