A 54-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with fraud, money laundering and theft.

The man is accused of defrauding former NHL players Dany Heatley and Christopher Phillips of more than $12 million, Winnipeg police say.

He was a player agent and business adviser who was supposed to invest the players' money.

He allegedly used the money for personal business and covered it up by giving the players fake account statements.

Const. Tammy Skrabek said officers do not expect to find more victims.