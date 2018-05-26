'Tell the story as it is': Newcomers brave the stage to share experiences in new play about starting over

A play that was two years in the making showcases the remarkable stories of newcomers who fled persecution, torture and death to find a new life in Winnipeg.

Gertrude Hambira walked away from her life in Zimbabwe with no notice after being interrogated over her political activities, including speaking out about human rights abuses by the government of Robert Mugabe.

"That did not go well with the Mugabe regime," she said. "They brought me before an interrogation team of army officers, police, all high-ranking officials. And they told me that I need to be tortured to death because I was a sellout."

She tells part of her story in New Beginnings, a new theatre piece by Winnipeg's Sarasvati Productions that explores themes of displacement and starting over in Canada, and features voices from around the world, said Hope McIntyre, the theatre company's artistic director.

"We're always trying to be responsive to the mandate to use theatre for social change," said McIntyre.

The group reached out to several local organizations and invited people to share their stories. From there, they assembled New Beginnings, which features music, stories and dance performed by newcomers.

Hambira was eventually released but told she needed to come back the following week. Without saying goodbye to family and friends and carrying only her purse, she fled to South Africa, leaving three children behind.

Fearing she was still within reach of the Mugabe regime, she came to Canada. Her children were able to join her in Winnipeg about a year later.

Initially nervous about telling her story in front of an audience, she decided to swallow her fear.

"I just wanted to raise awareness and tell the story as it is, because sometimes people think we just come here on a silver platter. That's just not the case. We also face challenges."

The cast of Sarasvati's New Beginnings. (Vimeo/Sarasvati Productions)

The show isn't just about how newcomers got here, but the cultural barriers and challenges they face — some of them serious, some amusing.

In the show, Hambria tells the story of how her children are learning Canada's cultural quirks faster than she is, saying she was taken aback when one of her children told her she was yelling.

"Yelling? I talk on top of my voice, that is what we do in Africa," she laughed. "I ask for a tomato from my neighbour from across the street, that is what we are. Now, here, I'm yelling."

The production runs until Sunday at Asper Centre for Theatre and Film at the University of Winnipeg.