This year's New Years Eve party at The Forks will pack double the pyrotechnic punch as Winnipeg not only celebrates a new calendar year but also the start of a year-long celebration of Canada's 150 birthday.

The Forks in Winnipeg is just one of the cities taking part in the nationwide launch of #Canada150 — that means more fireworks, more programming and a longer music set at the downtown meeting place.

Across the country, cities are celebrating the start of #Canada150 on New Year's Eve — a national program marking 150 years of Canada's Confederation.

If the outdoor family-friendly celebration at the Forks isn't what you are looking for there are a number of indoor venues and clubs putting on New Year's Eve parties. (The Forks/instagram)

Three will be double the fireworks this year at the Wawanesa Insurance Family New Year's Eve #Canada 150 event — one show at 8 p.m. and one at midnight.

Bands will be playing at The Forks at 4 p.m and entertain crowds until the countdown at midnight. The show includes acts like: the Bros. Landreth, Rayannah and Sheena.

Also at The Forks, there will be a a community ball hockey game in the plaza parking building, programming at the Children's Museum and a public art installation along the on-land skating trails.

Pop the champagne... indoors

If standing outside on a winter night isn't your cup of bubbly, there are a number of locations to celebrate the New Year inside.

The RBC Convention Centre's Winter's Eve – A New Year's Celebration includes a five-course dinner, a silent auction in support of Siloam Mission, a door prize of a trip to Churchill, Man. and dancing until 2 a.m. with the Ron Paley 21-piece band.

Tickets are $135 per person or $50 per person for the dance only.

Over at the Rachel Browne Theatre, Winnipeg Contemporary Dancers are putting on something special for lovers of modern dance.

A $75 ticket (which includes a $25 charitable tax receipt) gives you entrance to opening night of the show As Though I had Wings followed by appetizers, a flute of sparkling wine at midnight and a DJ set dance party.

Bust a move

If you're eager to spend all of New Year's Eve on the dance floor, there are several clubs and venues in the city offering events for people who love to bust a move.

The Extravaganza Club Crawl Is back for another year. A $33 ticket buys you a seat on a party bus that will take you on a pub crawl from The King's Head to four nightclubs in the city.

In 2015, Snowdance capped with a DJ dance-party led by DJ Co-Op. A blizzard hit that night. (Emily Christie)

There are also a number of dance parties being held at popular Winnipeg venues, including: a DJ dance party at The Good Will ($25), a "Hot and Dirty Prince and 80's pop" dance party at The Park Theatre (sold out), The D.Rangers at Times Change(d) ($25) and live music at The Handsome Daughter ($15).

Finally, for sports fans in the city the Winnipeg Jets face off against the New York Islanders New Year's Eve at the MTS Centre. The game starts at 6 p.m. so you'll have to make plans after for the big countdown.