Starting Thursday, people looking for a greener way to dump their junk can do it at a brand-new recycling facility in Winnipeg.

The Pacific Avenue 4R Winnipeg Depot opened its doors Thursday at 1120 Pacific Ave. Residents can drop off junk for free, as long as it can all be recycled, reused, composted or resold.

Unlike the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, the new facility doesn't accept garbage.

The depot is an important part of the city's garbage and recycling plan, Coun. Brian Mayes said.

"The city's first 4R Winnipeg Depot, located at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility, has helped divert nearly 4,000 tonnes of material since opening in early 2016," he said in a news release.

"With the opening of the Pacific Avenue 4R Winnipeg Depot, residents will have even more access to reduce, reuse and recycle," said Mayes, who is also chair of the city's standing policy committee on water and waste, riverbank management and the environment.

The following materials can be dropped off in the recycling and reuse areas, free of charge:

Electronic waste such as televisions, computers and cellphones.

Household hazardous waste, including household cleaners, paint and propane tanks.

Batteries.

Motor oil, filters and containers.

Tires.

Scrap metal.

Large appliances.

Bicycles.

Large plastic items.

Clean timber, lumber and wood.

Ceramics and porcelain.

Rubble and masonry.

Clean fill.

Tree wood waste.

Leaf and yard waste.

Recyclables accepted in the curbside program.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot was the first of its kind in the city when it opened in February 2016, the city said.

A third 4R Winnipeg Depot is expected to open in late 2017 at 429 Panet Rd. The city is considering building a fourth depot.