New Flyer Industries Canada ULC has won a contract to provide the City of Edmonton with 110 clean diesel heavy-duty transit buses, as well as options by the city to purchase an additional 120 buses.

The company says the buses will be deployed on the Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) network starting 2018, supporting routes that move more than 300,000 people per day.

It says Edmonton's replacement of aging fleet vehicles with more efficient, air-conditioned models is part of the city's goal to transform riders' transit experience.

New Flyer is the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America.

It has fabrication, manufacturing, distribution and service centres across Canada, employing more than 5,400 people.

Its headquarters are in Winnipeg.

"For over 20 years we have supported Edmonton's innovative growth and development with New Flyer buses," said Paul Soubry, president and CEO.

"We are proud to support Edmonton's continued transformation as it expands public transit infrastructure, and focuses on clean energy, sustainability, and safe, accessible public transportation."

