Patricia (Pat) Scott will get her day in court after all.

A decision by a Manitoba provincial court judge to toss out an assault case after ruling police misidentified the name and gender of the alleged victim in court documents has been reversed on appeal.

Scott filed a complaint with police in January 2015 alleging a co-worker assaulted her at work. But when the case was heard in court in September 2016, Judge Brian Corrin noted the information sworn by police indicated the alleged victim was a male by the name of Pat Scott.

Corrin said the officer who swore the information "didn't even have a handle on the basics" and suspected he or she didn't read the investigative reports in the case. Corrin quashed the police information, declaring it a nullity — meaning it had no legal value.

At an appeal hearing in Court of Queen's Bench last month, Crown attorney Ami Kotler argued Corrin's decision was a "significant over-reaction" that was "unreasonable and based on speculation, rather than evidence."

Justice Deborah McCawley agreed, saying Corrin failed to "properly exercise his discretion."

In reaching his conclusion, Corrin "indicated he was relying on the fact that Pat was a male name," McCawley said.

"In my view, that was an absolutely unreasonable inference to draw," McCawley said. "Similarly, it was unreasonable or based on speculation that Judge Corrin viewed the reference to 'him' in the information to come to the conclusion that the information was a nullity.

'I think it's clear that counsel can rely on the fact that [the name] Pat is not necessarily male, that it was probably a typographical error or oversight.' - Justice Deborah McCawley

"I think it is clear that counsel can rely on the fact that [the name] Pat is not necessarily male, that it was probably a typographical error or oversight," McCawley said.

McCawley ordered a new trial in the matter. A trial date has not been set.

The man accused in the case is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm arising from an alleged workplace incident that happened in an office of the East Side Road Authority, a provincial agency since dismantled by the PC government.

Scott was a finance manager at the East Side Road Authority when she blew the whistle on what she saw as financial irregularities at the agency in March 2015, filing a complaint with the provincial ombudsman.

In a June 2016 interview with the CBC News I-Team, she said the incident that led to her allegations of assault in the workplace were not related to the whistleblower complaint.