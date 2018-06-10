'Just a red glow': Officials hope fire at marsh near Clandeboye, Man. burns itself out

Officials from the RM of St. Andrews say they're hoping a fire in the Netley Marsh near the town of Clandeboye, Man. that lit up the sky Saturday morning will eventually just burn itself out.

Volunteer crews from two fire halls were called to the marsh around 3 a.m. for reports of the fire.

"It was just a red glow," St. Andrews mayor, George Pike told CBC News Sunday.

Pike says a lack of water supply — and the fire's location in the middle of a marsh — means firefighters can't get to it to put it out.

So now it's a waiting game, he says.

"At this point we're OK, there's no property damage — it's not even near any of our properties out there — so we're watching it and our fire department is on standby out there," he said, adding a fire last week on the other side of the marsh ended up burning itself out.

He's hopeful the same thing happens with this blaze.

On Standby

"But our firefighters are on standby at all times and some of the residents are watching it for us as well, so it's good cooperation," he said.

"Bulrushes and grass are burning so we just have to wait it out and make sure it doesn't spread to any areas of property on us."

Pike couldn't say how big the fire was Sunday afternoon, but did say conditions were favourable.

"The wind is the right direction for us today, so if it was from the north we'd be more concerned, but with the south wind that we're having it should blow it out and not spread as fast," he said.

Pike says similar fires start up at the marsh "every few years" and thinks this one was human caused because there was no lightning in the area Saturday morning.

CBC News has reached out to the province for comment.

