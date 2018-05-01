'Sadness, sadness' and community as Nelson House, Man. comes together to honour boys

On the stretch of dirt road where three boys lost their lives Saturday night, hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil to say goodbye.

Keithan Lobster, left, Terrence Spence, top and Mateo Moore-Spence, bottom, are the three victims from Saturday's collision in Nelson House. (GoFundMe) They stood on a hillside along the sole access road leading in to Nelson House, Man. to honour Terrence Spence, 13, Keithan Lobster, 11 and Mateo Moore-Spence. The three young friends from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation died after being struck by a vehicle while walking and cycling down the road.

"Heartwarming. Healing. Helpful," said Arla Linklater, whose nephew Keithan was killed.

"We come together to support each other," said Diane Linklater, a respected elder in the community, earlier in the day.

Many of the community's children gathered in front of the stage, where members of the community led songs, prayers and shared memories of their playmates.

"I'll never get to see my cousins again," said one little boy to the CBC, with tears in his eyes, before embracing his grandma.

At the base of a hill by a teepee stood the families of the boys who died.

People travelled from several surrounding communities, including Thompson, The Pas and Cross Lake in a show of love and support for them.

'It's sad, but it's also enlightening to see the people come together and support each other,' said Rose Andrews. (Lyza Sale/CBC) "It's sad, but it's also enlightening to see the people come together and support each other," said Rose Andrews, a dental therapist.

She tearfully explained she had worked on all three of the boys.

"They were very rambunctious boys," she said with a laugh. She said she had waved to them she saw them on their bikes, on the road when she left the community on Friday.

The three kids were killed on PR 620 along this stretch of the road, just outside of Nelson House on April 28. (Cameron MacIntosh/CBC) "I saw love, I saw support, everybody supporting each other. I also thought of the driver. I also thought about him. And we went to the sacred fire and we prayed to the three kids that were lost and we also prayed for the driver and his family," she said.

"Because people make a lot of mistakes ... and it affects everybody."

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, has been charged with impaired driving. He is also a resident of the community about 660 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The singers sang Eagle Song and Spirit Bear, as well as Forever Young and the Dixie Chicks' Easy Silence.

PreviousNext "I felt sadness, sadness, and I thought about why it's so senseless when it could have been prevented," said Andrews.

Several CFL players attended as well; they are in town holding a training camp which the boys were a part of.

Chief Marcel Moody called the families of the children up by their first names, and in a line, each child, parent and grandparent shook hands or embraced a line of sombre-faced RCMP and other first responders.

Hundreds of others followed one by one, then embraced along the road, as several candle-lit lanterns were released into the sky.