A 27-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of three children Saturday near Nelson House, Man.

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, has been charged with three counts each of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing death with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit, and failing to stay at the scene of an accident, RCMP said Monday.

Linklater is accused of being behind the wheel of a car that hit Keithan Lobster, 13, Mateo Moore-Spence,11 and Terrence Spence,11, while they were walking and biking with their friends just outside of Nelson House Saturday night.

Linklater is in custody and will appear in court in Thompson Monday, said RCMP. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Nelson House Chief Marcel Moody confirmed the three boys were hit on Provincial Road 620 at about 10:30 p.m. CT Saturday. The road is the main access route in and out of the community, which is about 660 km north of Winnipeg.

RCMP said the driver of the car was heading southbound on the road, along with four passengers, when his vehicle struck the three boys. One was riding a bicycle, and the other two were walking.

All three boys died at the scene.

The driver got out of the car and ran away from the crash, but turned himself in to the Nelson House RCMP detachment later that night.

"Here we have a situation where alcohol is involved and we have three youths' lives taken away, so I imagine there is shock, there's probably some anger, but we want to assure everyone up there that we have resources in place," RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre said Sunday.

Vigil to be held

A vigil will be held in the community at 7 p.m. Monday, Moody said in a statement posted on Facebook. Community members will gather at the site of the crash, then a community gathering will also take place.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North said MKO will help with crisis supports for the community.

In the meantime, the community is in a state of shock and is just trying to deal with the tragedy in their own way, Moody.said.

"Everybody's grieving, trying to figure out what's happened in the community."