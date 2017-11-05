Three people from Nelson House, Man. have been charged and cocaine has been seized after RCMP executed a search warrant in the community.

On Nov. 1, RCMP visited a home in the community, 660 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

They seized 39 grams of cocaine and "a large quantity" of cash.

Three suspects, aged 29, 26 and 15, were remanded into custody, where they remain pending a court date Monday. All three are facing charges related to possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.